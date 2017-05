Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/31/which-states-spend-more-on-high-poverty-schools-the-urban-institute-takes-look/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Education policy experts generally agree that it costs more to teach kids living in poverty. They come into school at a disadvantage, often need support services and it’s harder to attract good teachers to high-poverty schools. The Urban Institute is out with new data Wednesday looking at which states spend more money on those schools.

