President Trump says he plans to announce his decision on whether to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate change agreement in the next few days. While that decision may significantly change the picture for the official emissions goals of the U.S., it will not mean that industry stops its progress on pursuing a low-carbon future altogether. In fact, many CEOs have asked Trump to stay in the Paris agreement. But business on its own isn’t likely to reduce emissions enough to meet the Paris goals of preventing a significant rise in global temperatures.

