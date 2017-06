Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/31/economy/goldman-sachs-when-protests-and-profits-collide/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There were protestors in front of Goldman Sachs' offices in Manhattan yesterday who were angry with the bank for a purchase it made. Goldman bought $2.8 billion worth of Venezuelan bonds from the state-owned oil company through a broker. It struck a real bargain, too, getting them for 31 cents on the dollar. That means the bank stands to make more than $2 billion. But that high-risk investment has stirred plenty of criticism.

