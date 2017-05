Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/31/business/us-foreign-tourism-loss-may-be-canadas-gain/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

International visitors spent nearly $250 billion in the U.S. last year, according to federal data. Now, a report shows that foreign tourism is down 16 percent from a year ago. That’s from the location intelligence company Foursquare. Major destinations like New York and Los Angeles have separately reported their own declines. Canada and other countries are now hungry to snap up those visitors.

