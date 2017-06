Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/31/business/uber-fires-star-engineer-heart-self-driving-legal-battle/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A top and very expensive engineer at Uber is out. The company has fired the engineer at the center of a high-stakes legal battle with Waymo, the self-driving venture of Alphabet’s Google. Earlier this year, Anthony Levandowski was accused of stealing trade secrets from his former job at Google. After he refused to hand over evidence, Uber has decided to no longer stand by him.

