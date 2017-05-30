Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/30/economy/mid-day-update/05302017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With consumers having spent briskly in April, forecasts about the economy are full of the word "rebound." But should we be that optimistic? Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, stopped by to chat with us about underlying economic trends and what low inflation means for interest rates. Afterwards, we'll examine the White House's plan to roll back an Obama-era health care law that requires many religious employers to provide birth control in its plans. And finally, we'll talk with one committed Houston principal who's leading a $10 million endeavor to make learning more hands-on.