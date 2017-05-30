Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/30/economy/look-why-us-running-trade-deficit-germany/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump’s tweet Tuesday about the U.S.’s “massive” trade deficit with Germany got us wondering about just how big that deficit is, and why we’re buying all those German goods. First, the size of the deficit: The U.S. buys about $65 billion more from Germany than Germany buys from the U.S. One thing that tells us? German goods are well made — that high quality is part of what’s driving U.S. demand. And at the moment, they’re selling at a good price, because the euro is relatively weak — and Germany has no control over that.

