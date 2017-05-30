Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/30/economy/americans-have-higher-credit-scores-also-higher-household-debt/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Americans’ credit scores are averaging way higher, around 700 according to a new report from FICO. Credit agencies are also cleaning up their rolls and getting old or bad data off people’s reports. Plus, many people who went into bankruptcy during the financial crisis are now returning to credit-worthiness as the statute of limitations comes up on their bad debts. This all sounds like a healthier consumer economy, but household debt is high and savings is still low.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.