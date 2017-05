Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/29/sustainability/what-will-happen-if-president-trump-pulls-out-paris-agreement-climate/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has said he’ll decide this week whether the United States will remain in the Paris agreement on climate change, which asked signatory countries to set a specific goal for reducing carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the other members of the G7 summit issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to implementing the deal. But what will it mean if the U.S. ends up pulling out?