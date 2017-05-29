Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/29/economy/mid-day-update/05292017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After dealing with a series of E.coli outbreaks more than a year ago, Chipotle now has another controversy on its hands. Hackers have stolen customer payment data from most of its stores. We'll chat with experts about what the incident could do to brand loyalty, and what potentially affected customers should do to protect themselves. Afterwards, we'll discuss how mandatory 401(k) withdrawals will affect the financial services industry, and then look at McDonald's decision to roll out a new mobile app to make ordering easier.