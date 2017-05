Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/29/economy/baby-boomers-begin-mandatory-withdrawal-retirement-accounts-are-they-ready/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Seventy and a half. That is the magic age that starts mandatory withdrawals from 401(k)s and other tax-deferred retirement accounts. The oldest members of the baby boom generation start hitting that age this year, and the milestone is expected to have significant implications for the financial services industry.

