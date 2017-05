Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies before the Senate Budget Committee Thursday on President Donald Trump's fiscal year 2018 budget proposal. - Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/26/economy/weekly-wrap/weekly-wrap-what-trumps-budget-proposal-really-means/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Ana Swanson of The Washington Post and Nela Richardson of Redfin join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, they talk about Donald Trump's plan on achieving 3 percent economic growth and if the math adds up. How does Paul Ryan plan on dealing with the administration's budget? Plus, we revisit the latest Congressional Budget Office score on the GOP health care plan.