Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/26/economy/trump-sounds-about-germanys-trade-surplus-again/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump sounded off in a meeting with G-7 officials yesterday, allegedly saying that Germany is “bad, very bad” for running up a trade surplus with the U.S., selling millions of cars on American shores. This is not the first time the president has called out Germany on trade, and it’s safe to say that the U.S. relationship with one of its closest allies has chilled considerably since January. But, politics aside, the manufacturing relationship between Germany and the U.S. is gigantic.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.