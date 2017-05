Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/26/economy/proposed-cuts-snap-target-families-more-six-people/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The White House budget proposal would cut SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as food stamps, by $193 billion over 10 years. Right now a family of six gets about $900 a month in food aid. Under Trump’s proposal, that would be the cap, even for households with more people. Many families that receive SNAP and have more than six people are extremely poor — and have multiple young children.

