Disappointment over declining oil prices abound. OPEC had agreed to make production cuts to help with an oil glut, but it seems these policy changes aren't helping — and neither is the U.S. We'll look at how America's own production habits undercuts the cartel's. Afterwards, we'll examine how state insurance markets that get waivers for pre-existing conditions would react to the GOP's new health care bill, and then talk about the stock market's inability to yield the magic it used to.