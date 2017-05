Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/25/business/sears-continuing-struggles-have-its-suppliers-jittery/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The struggle is real for Sears Holdings — the company behind Sears and Kmart. The once-powerful brand warned investors back in March that there was “substantial doubt” about its future. This week, Sears announced it’s pushed back a deadline on a $500 million loan by six months. That’s got Sears vendors even more anxious about a looming bankruptcy.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.