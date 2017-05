Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/24/health-care/cbo-score-tallies-how-many-will-be-covered-revised-gop-health-plan/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Congressional Budget Office will release its assessment, or “score,” of the House GOP’s revised health plan this afternoon. When the first draft was released back in March, the CBO estimated 24 million people would lose health insurance under that plan. Among the questions are, will this revised plan cover more people than the last one and is more actually better?

