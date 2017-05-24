Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/24/education/devos-faced-tough-questions-about-education-budget-hill/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was on the Hill today defending the president’s 2018 budget request before a House appropriations subcommittee. The White House has proposed cutting or shrinking more than 30 federal education programs, shaving more than 13 percent off the overall budget. That’s the biggest proposed cut to the department’s discretionary funding since the Reagan administration. And there’s a lesson in that history about the reality of presidential budgets.

