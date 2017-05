Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/24/business/google-tries-connect-dots-between-online-ads-and-offline-buys/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Online shopping is sometimes just that — shopping. The actual buying happens later — in an actual store. Until now, retailers haven’t been able to connect those dots. Google says it has a tool that will let them connect online clicks to in-store buys. Good for Google, which may be able to sell more search ads. But maybe not so good for us.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.