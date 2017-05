Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/23/economy/trump-budgets-fuzzy-math/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump administration's budget proposal is coming under fire from economists and tax experts who say it uses some math that just doesn't add up. In short, there’s a roving $2 trillion in it that nobody can really explain.

