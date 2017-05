Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/23/economy/trump-budget-gives-states-more-power-less-money-manage-safety-net-poor/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump’s first major budget proposal will cut away at the safety net for the millions who live at or below the poverty line. The budget being released today proposes mammoth cuts to Medicaid as well as revamping anti-poverty programs. States will have more power to set spending priorities, but have much less to spend.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.