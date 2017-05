White House Press Secretary Mike McCurry leads a daily press briefing during the Clinton Administration. - JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration has released its proposed budget, and supply side economics is back on the menu. Plus, Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist recently wrote an article about why readers should be careful with anonymous sources, so we got her on the program to explain. USC journalism professor Vince Gonzales puts on his decoder ring and helps us understand what news organizations are actually saying about their sources.

