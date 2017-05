Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/23/economy/advocacy-groups-federal-budget-mainly-blueprint-battle/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The federal budget released today is pretty much a fantasy document that will be dead on arrival when it gets to Congress, economists say. But even scaled back, proposed budget cuts to Medicaid, food assistance and other programs for the poor are likely to tear a hole in the safety net the likes of which we haven't seen in years. For many nonprofits and advocacy groups, cuts like that are good for nothing but raising awareness and money.

