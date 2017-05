Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/23/business/trump-administration-proposes-selling-half-us-oil-stockpile/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has proposed selling half of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, America’s emergency stockpile of oil, as part of his 2018 budget proposal. The White House says that would lower the federal deficit by nearly $17 billion over a decade. We'll take a look at how the reserve came about – and why there’s a debate over it.

