- JEAN-MICHEL ANDRE/AFP/Getty Images

It happens to all of us. In an attempt to eat healthy and save a few dollars, we promise to cook at home rather than ordering in, or eating out. We plan to pack lunches for work the next day. We even imagine a day where we'll brew a cup of coffee at home instead of buying a $4 latte.

Let's be honest. How often does any of this happen?

It's so easy not to cook. Got a taste for your favorite sushi, some BBQ or a vegan feast? There's an app for that. If the app fails you, you can get pretty much anything you want direct to your door — for a fee, of course. Yet there is an indication that we want to cook at home more. According to data from CB Insights, in 2016 funding for grocery delivery startups outpaced that of food delivery. In 2015, the story was the reverse.

David Tamarkin, editor at Epicurious, is who we all want to be. He committed to cooking 90 meals in the month of May. Here on Marketplace Weekend we want to join him for the ride, and we'd like you to come along, too.

This week, David is taking us shopping with him, and we'll cook together. The catch is we're on a budget — $25 for a meal for two.

How easy is it to cook all your meals at home? And does it really save you money?

Most importantly, what would you whip up if we gave you 25 bucks?

Share your stories of home-cooked meals and delivery disasters with us. What works for you and your budget? What doesn't? If you've got a recipe, we want to hear about it! You can show us your recipes and photos by sending an email to weekend@marketplace.org. You can also tweet us @MarketplaceWknd. Or, pick up the phone and call (800) 648-5114 to leave us a voicemail. And yes, we might just feature you on the show.