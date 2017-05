Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/22/education/education-budget-shows-federally-funded-after-school-programs-are-jeopardy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Trump administration is expected to release its detailed 2018 budget tomorrow. According to “near-final” documents leaked to the Washington Post last week, the proposed cuts include more than $10.5 billion in federal education initiatives. On the chopping block are more than $1 billion in grants that fund after-school and summer programs for low-income kids.

