Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/22/economy/mid-day-update/05222017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As part of a wider shakeup at Ford, the car company is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, a former leader of the company's self-driving car unit. We'll explore more of Hackett's background and why investors wanted Fields out. Afterwards, we'll look at the decline of cereal and then dive into the wind power boom happening in Texas.