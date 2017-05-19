U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen at the University of Michigan - Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan / Flickr

The Los Angeles Times' Natalie Kitroeff and The Atlantic's Gillian White play the long and short game this week, focusing on the Congressional Budget Office's forthcoming report on the health care bill and varying definitions of full employment. Plus, Janet Yellen's commencement speech at Brown University provides context for how far women have come in the workplace, and we discuss the recent reversal of this growth.

