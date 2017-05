President Trump arrives for a press conference in the East Room of the White House. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Rachel Abrams of the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy of Politico join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, they talk about how the latest revelations from the White House will affect Donald Trump's economic agenda ahead of his trip to Saudi Arabia. Plus, with the controversies surrounding Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, we ask if people outside of the Beltway and New York are paying attention to it.