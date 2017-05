Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/19/economy/mid-day-update/05192017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Stocks and bonds have echoed the turbulence in Washington this week. We'll chat with FTN Financial's chief economist, Christopher Low, about why markets took a dip and progress on the GOP's health care bill. Afterwards, we'll examine how Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia could lead to the approval of up to $300 billion in arms sales.