Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/19/economy/grocery-stores-hungrily-eye-15-billion-prepared-meal-kits-market/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Prepared meal kits have grown into a huge market, now worth an estimated $1.5 billion. It’s been driven by startups, like Blue Apron, Purple Carrot, HelloFresh ... the list goes on. But major supermarkets like Kroger and Publix are now muscling in and testing their own versions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.