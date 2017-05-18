Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/18/education/trumps-proposed-education-budget-puts-education-initiatives-chopping-block/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A copy of President Trump’s proposed education budget has been leaked to the Washington Post. In total, the plan would eliminate $10.6 billion from federal education initiatives, including things such as after-school programs for the poor, teacher training, and surprisingly, work-study funding for college students. The cuts to work-study, together with other proposed rollbacks in college loan programs, would create an environment where one truth rises to the top: This budget would simply make it harder for students to afford college.

