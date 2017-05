Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/18/economy/us-pullout-doesn-t-deter-aspiring-tpp-members/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The remaining members of what would have been the Trans-Pacific Partnership will meet this weekend in Hanoi. Several countries attending the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in the Vietnamese capital will hold discussions about reviving the regional trade agreement. The U.S. may have pulled out of the deal, but there is still a strong desire to get something done.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.