Investors were reminded that intentions in Washington do not equal policy. Diane Swonk of DS Economics joins us to talk about how markets are on the decline due to uncertainty about the tax reform in the U.S., deregulation, and infrastructure spending plans. Afterwards, we'll explore the future of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, even with the U.S. out of the mix, and then talk with science researchers about their concerns over potential budget cuts.