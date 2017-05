Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/17/economy/ny-freelancers-have-new-law-their-side/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

New York freelancers who have trouble getting paid on time, or sometimes at all, have a new law on their side. The "Freelance Isn’t Free" Act went into effect this week. It’s the first law in the country to protect independent contractors from getting stiffed.

