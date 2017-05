Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/17/business/amazon-would-be-disruptor-if-it-sold-prescriptions/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A report from CNBC says Amazon is getting more serious about becoming a place for you to buy your prescription drugs. Amazon could be a major disrupter, as it has been when it entered other sectors, from books to groceries. The hundreds of billions of dollars Americans spend on prescriptions every year make the pharmacy business an attractive space for Amazon to grow.

