Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/16/health-care/5-percent-patients-drive-50-percent-healthcare-spending-new-bill-aims-change/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Republicans and Democrats don’t quite see eye to eye when it comes to repealing Obamacare. But when the Senate Finance Committee meets today, there’s likely to be common ground on how to improve care for the 3.5 million sickest and most expensive Medicare patients: a new bipartisan bill that targets new treatments for the people who cycle in and out of the hospital.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.