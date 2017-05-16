Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/16/economy/mid-day-update/05162017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

News is that construction on new houses and apartment complexes took a dip in April. Why aren't young people buying homes like they used to? Hint: It's not because of avocado toast purchases. We'll look at the structural changes that are happening within our economy. Afterwards, we'll explore how Target is trying to pull itself out of a slump, which includes abandoning some of its futuristic innovations, and talk about a new bipartisan bill in Congress that aims to help people who cycle in and out of the hospital.