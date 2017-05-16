By Kai Ryssdal
A mother duck provides shade for her ducklings in a pond near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
We're still waiting on President Trump's infrastructure plan, but the Capitol building is home to one new government project. 

The Architect of the Capitol worked with a local nonprofit to build a little ramp for ducks to get over the big concrete edges of the reflecting pool and into the water. It's pretty cute.

But at least one congressman wasn't a fan.

