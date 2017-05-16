A mother duck provides shade for her ducklings in a pond near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. - Mark Wilson/Getty Images

We're still waiting on President Trump's infrastructure plan, but the Capitol building is home to one new government project.

The Architect of the Capitol worked with a local nonprofit to build a little ramp for ducks to get over the big concrete edges of the reflecting pool and into the water. It's pretty cute.

But at least one congressman wasn't a fan.

If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be government waste. pic.twitter.com/JKgabZ47O5 — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 15, 2017