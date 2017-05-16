National and local media setup in front of the capital building November 8, 2000 in Austin, Texas. - Joe Raedle/Newsmakers

What's the news that's getting buried by the news? A lot, actually. We're taking a look at one major story: media consolidation. This week, Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood chat with Zeynep Tufekci, associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about how one media deal will transform how you consume media. Marketplace's Adriene Hill helps us get smarter about how the television industry keeps making money despite digital competition. Plus, Annabelle Gurwitch, an actor and writer, shares stories about life in TV.