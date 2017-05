Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/16/business/its-back-basics-target-stores/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Target reports its earnings Wednesday. After months of slumping sales and profits, the retailer is getting back to retailing basics: Renovating stores and pricing grocery items more competitively. That strategy means the Minneapolis-based retailer is abandoning some of the more futuristic innovations it was experimenting with.

