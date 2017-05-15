Detention Officer Rene Ansley(R) looks on as visitors use a video phone to communicate during visiting hours with a friend or relative incarcerated inside Sheriff Joe Arpaio's Maricopa County 'tent city' jail in Phoenix, Arizona. - PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

What's the cost of incarceration in the U.S.? What about for victims, the families of the incarcerated, former inmates, or taxpayers? We'll delve in to these questions this week on Marketplace Weekend.

So why are we talking about this? Thank a recent memo to federal prosecutors from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In it, he wrote: "It is a core principle that prosecutors should charge and pursue the most serious, readily provable offense...by definition, the most serious offenses are those that carry the most substantial guidelines sentence, including mandatory minimum sentences.”

In practice what does this mean? On the face of it, the memo reverses Obama-era directives to pursue lighter sentencing and punishment for non-violent crimes. Sessions' policy is at odds with criminal justice reform by both Democrats and Republicans, and critics say the directive to pursue maximum punishment will be costly for the families of non-violent offenders and for taxpayers.

According to the Vera Institute of Justice, incarceration costs an average of more than $31,000 per inmate, per year, nationwide. In some states, it's as much as $60,000. Taxpayers foot the bill for feeding, housing and securing people in state and federal penitentiaries.

There's also the cost to victims and the families of those behind bars. Legal fees, phone calls, gas money and, in some cases, the loss of income. Proponents of stricter sentencing say that the cost — to taxpayers and family members — is worth it to keep the country safer.

This is what we'll talk about: the cost of incarceration, from the courtroom to the cell-block. What does a prison sentence for a non-violent offense mean for taxpayers? For families? What are the economics of criminal justice reform, and what does this mean for us here in the U.S.?

If you're the victim of a crime,what are your thoughts on the cost of caring for inmates?

If you or a family member has been incarcerated, what can you share about the financial impact?

If you have spent time in prison, how did you rebuild your financial life on the outside?

This is a complicated issue and we welcome all of your thoughts and opinions.

You can email us atweekend@marketplace.org, leave a message on Facebook or tweet @MarketplaceWknd.