Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/15/tech/hackers-may-wanna-cry-when-trying-cash-worldwide-cyberattack/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The global cyberattack known as WannaCry continued to spread today, with 300,000 computers infected in 150 countries. The attack involves so-called ransomware, which basically holds the important files of victims hostage and then demands payment to unlock them. In this case, payment is the virtual currency bitcoin. Given to the scale of the attack, it doesn’t appear to have been all that lucrative for the hackers yet. Cyber security experts say hackers have raised only about $55,000 in bitcoins so far.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.