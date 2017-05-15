Crystal Kornegay and Romero Tyler, the prom queen and king at Oyler School in Cincinnati. - Amy Scott/Marketplace

It's the end of the school year and for high school seniors all over the country, that means going to prom.

These days, prom is pretty expensive. First, there's the ask. It's often an elaborate (and sometimes costly) "promposal." Then there are limos, tuxes, dresses and corsages — the list goes on and on. All that can add up fast. According to a 2015 survey from credit card company Visa, the average American family spends about $919 on prom.

Marketplace Weekend is looking for your stories of prom. What was it like, and what did it cost?

Did you shell out for a whole-nine-yards kind of night? Did you manage to have a ball on a budget? And was it all worth it?

If you're a parent, what are some of the random expenses you've been saddled with for your son or daughter's prom night?

And we're all about the hack, so if you have any suggestions for keeping prom expenses down, let's hear them!

