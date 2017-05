Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/15/economy/mid-day-update/05152017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Authorities are working to identify who developed a computer worm that's locking up data around the world and holding it for ransom. We'll discuss how India specifically is coping with the cyberattack, and then hear from a Microsoft regional director about the effectiveness of its patch software: Plus: a look at the future of France and Germany's relationship following Emmanuel Macron's presidential victory.