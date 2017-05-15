Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/15/economy/china-pushes-free-trade-leadership-us-retreats/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Chinese President Xi JinPing is calling for wider participation in his country’s massive “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure project. Xi hosted a summit in Beijing over the weekend to tout the benefits of the plan, which will expand trade links between China, Asia, Africa and Europe. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is pushing ahead with its “America First” program and questioning the value of free-trade pacts such as NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. So, do China’s gains in developing trade constitute a loss for the United States?

