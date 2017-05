Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/12/economy/yale-university-help-policy-makers-deal-financial-crisis-while-job/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Ever since the world economy broke in 2008, policymakers have looked for ways to keep it from breaking again. But there’s another important lesson to learn: how to put it back together. Yale University is creating a tool to offer real-time guidance to central bankers and others while they deal with a financial crisis.

