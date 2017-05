President Donald J. Trump and Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin walk out of the Treasury Department after a financial services Executive Order signing ceremony on April 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/12/economy/weekly-wrap/weekly-wrap-trumps-command-facts/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Linette Lopez of Business Insider join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week they talk about if President Trump's firing of James Comey will slow down the administration's economic agenda. Plus, they analyze Trump's handling of the facts in his interview with The Economist.