The National Retail Federation estimates that 78 percent of Americans will buy greeting cards for Mother's Day. - Chris Hondros/Getty Images

The National Retail Federation estimates that 78 percent of Americans will buy a card for Mother's Day. Greeting cards are no joke. It's a roughly $6 billion to $7 billion a year industry, which is good news for card makers like Rosanna Kvernmo.

Kvernmo runs Iron Curtain Press, a small print shop, as well as a stationery and office supply store called Shorthand in North-East Los Angeles. It's a small, airy space with every office item imaginable, organized by color. On either side of the shop there is a wall stocked with a mix of greeting cards from small boutique presses, as well as Kvernmo's own creations.

Shorthand, Kvernmo's greeting card and stationery shop, is located in northeast Los Angeles. - Hayley Hershman/Marketplace

We went to the back of the shop, where Kvernmo and her team have two printing presses.

This is one of two letter presses Kvernmo has in her studio. - Hayley Hershman/Marketplace

Doing business this way seems incredibly old-fashioned, but it's working. The press has been in business for nearly nine years, and since the storefront opened a little over a year ago, business has been booming. The store now makes up half of Kvernmo's revenue.

Even though most of our lives are lived digitally, she said, "sending a note feels so much more meaningful than a text." She'll have to rely on that sentiment to keep her store growing.

"I'm not afraid, I think there's plenty of room to grow ... it's so fun to be part of this industry," Kvernmo said.