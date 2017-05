Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/12/business/auto-loan-market-raises-fears/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The state of the auto loan market is causing some concern among analysts. Many are drawing comparisons with the mortgage-lending crisis that figured largely in the financial crash of 2008. At issue is the growing number of riskier, subprime loans. Default rates are going up too. And lenders are starting to get spooked.

